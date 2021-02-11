Someone once said that kids will say almost anything. Some of these kids then become lawyers who would say almost anything to get their clients off even if they knew them to be guilty. And some of those lawyers must have become the Republican U.S. senators who have offered up myriad reasons and excuses for why former President Donald Trump shouldn’t be impeached.

They claim it’s unconstitutional; he’s a private citizen; it’s vindictive; it’s a waste of time, rushed, expensive; it lacks support or votes; it’s political theater or cancel culture; and most absurdly, that it will inflame and divide the country and poison the cooperative spirit. That last one is the clincher because that’s exactly what we had the last four years — divide and conquer, and political power by hook or by crook.

My hope is that Trump does divide the GOP — that would be his greatest achievement yet!

Jim Diehl

Cornwall

Lebanon County