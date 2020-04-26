In response to the letter writer who complained about the full grocery carts he was seeing and accusing people of hoarding (“Concern over some grocery shoppers,” Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, April 12), please keep in mind that one person could be buying groceries for several families.

My daughter shops every week for herself, her parents and her grandmother. I am sure she gets dirty looks from others, but I am truly thankful that she has stepped up to the plate to help us.

So next time bite your tongue, as you do not know the circumstances.

Mary Freisher

Providence Township