I am both amused and disgusted by the attacks on libraries — both public and school-based.

I grew up in Dallas, Luzerne County, and every summer there was the library auction. But it was more than just an auction — it was more like a three-day community carnival. Everyone looked forward to it and supported the library in any way they could.

Now, it seems that some parents want to demonize the school library. If — as asserted by some Warwick School District parents — the school library has caused the kids to lose their way (“Parents to fight ‘woke’ culture,” Nov. 29 LNP | LancasterOnline), then perhaps the parents should focus more on their own parenting than blaming the Dewey Decimal System.

Let us go into these parents’ homes and see how they manage their child’s screen time, use of websites and playing of violent video games. As many of these folks claim to be so religious, please enjoy the following from Matthew 7:

“Judge not, that you be not judged. For with the judgment you pronounce you will be judged, and with the measure you use it will be measured to you. Why do you see the speck that is in your brother’s eye, but do not notice the log that is in your own eye? Or how can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ when there is the log in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your brother’s eye.”

Bruce Riefenstahl

Mount Joy