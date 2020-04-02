Respectfully, we are not all in this together. Banks and other mortgage entities, auto and home insurance providers, credit card and revolving loan providers, internet providers, utility companies, local school and property tax authorities, and credit reporting bureaus have not proactively allocated their own monetary resources or modified payment timelines to ease the real-time financial crises affecting families now. Where applicable, most have simply agreed to pass along stop-gap measures funded by the U.S. government or mandated by state governors.

“Together” is demonstrably absent. A sincere “heartfelt wish for a better future,” included with a description of convenient payment options, is not meaningful assistance. What does meaningful assistance look like? Retroactive to March 1, 2020, a six-month moratorium on mortgage payments and unsecured debt payments, including a freeze on interest accrual and late fees. Extending local 2020 school and property tax payment due dates to Dec. 31. Prohibiting cancellation of auto and home insurance policies through Dec. 31. Prohibiting home and cellphone, utility, water and internet shut-off through Dec. 31. Requiring immediate full pass-through of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts by lenders offering consumer financial products. Suspension of negative credit reporting through Dec. 31. Wall Street and investors’ fears were eased with a $2 trillion commitment of resources.

Most of the stress facing families is unavoidable — impending financial ruin. It is not the threat of a virus that can be avoided. Resources demonstrate commitment. Time for everyone to get in the game.

John Maxwell

Millersville