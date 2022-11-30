I read the Nov. 22 letter “Credit card fees hurt ExtraGive,” which mentions that ExtraGive raised about 36% less than it did last year.

The writer thought that perhaps the credit card fees were the reason. But I think we all know why giving was down this year.

In my view, a new policy that amounted to an LGBTQ litmus test by the Lancaster County Community Foundation forced out some Christian nonprofits, as they took a stand on their moral principles and refused to give in to popular culture thinking. I believe that they are to be commended for not selling out their morals and principles.

ExtraGive started out as a boon for nonprofits, but I believe that it has gone politically woke now — at its own peril.

Mike Miller

Mount Joy