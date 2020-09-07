This summer, on one of those mornings that would obviously warm up rather quickly, I was heading down the “home stretch” of an early morning, 2-mile walk along our lovely East Hempfield Road when I heard a recycling truck move closer to me from behind.

As the driver reached me, he stopped and inquired whether I was OK. I replied, “Yes, I’m fine. Thank you.”

Although the truck made its next stop and began pulling forward, it stopped almost immediately. In a minute, I noticed the accompanying service person head to the passenger door of the truck and then turn around and walk toward me with a very cold bottle of water.

I shared my genuine thankfulness for the way-beyond-the-call-of-duty human kindness and thoughtfulness both of them had shared. A special reminder of how each of us can bless any other person we encounter.

Elaine Huber

East Hempfield Township