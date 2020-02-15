Are passing showers in the form of rain (what else?) more descriptive than rain?
Why are weapons on the football field during the game?
Can a team use trickeration against its opponent rather than simply tricking its opponent?
Is it better to live fearless or to live fearlessly?
What is the difference between referring to females as ladies or women?
Is the word snuck better than sneaked?
Can the weather dry back out?
Is the word “at” a destination?
Is the word “so” necessary to begin a sentence?
How many of us buy local and how many buy locally?
Is going forward the same as the future?
Can you let it alone or do you have to leave it alone?
Can something be very unique or does unique stand alone?
Len Wood
West Lampeter Township