I have some thoughts about the news and the political campaigns.

First, Gov. Tom Wolf has been blamed for the state gas tax. The current tax was put into law in 2013 by Republican Gov. Tom Corbett and the Republican-led General Assembly. Put the blame where it belongs.

Second, state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman said he has “heard stories” about dead people voting, so he should name them. Or was this just another lie?

Pennsylvania Republicans want to change the voting system again, after the Republican-controlled Legislature passed an electoral reform law in 2019. (If you do not like the results, change the law again.)

Third, David McCormick, a Republican running for the U.S. Senate, seems to have forgotten that during Donald Trump’s presidency, the U.S. Capitol was invaded by Trump supporters.

Last, Trump’s praise of Vladimir Putin should be enough to tell you who he is: a wannabe dictator. After 81 years on this planet, my opinion is that Trump is the worst thing to ever happen to the United States. His lying, bullying and hatred are the main problems in this country today. The days of Ronald Reagan and Tip O’Neill are over. The relationship between the parties will never be the same. May God bless us all.

Donald Bell

Columbia