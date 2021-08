I enjoyed “Philosophies to live by” in the July 11 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section.

Two quotes that often guide me come from Stephen Sondheim’s and James Lapine’s masterpiece musical “Into the Woods.”

— “Careful the tale you tell. That is the spell. Children will listen.”

And especially this:

— “Into the woods and through the fear. You have to take the journey.”

Candace O’Donnell

Willow Street