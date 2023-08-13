The article “What’s in a name?” in the Aug. 6 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline examines the origins of the names of Lancaster County’s boroughs and townships. Among those referenced is Lititz, named for the small village of Lidice, presently in the Czech Republic.

Tragically, Lidice was the site of an appalling massacre during World War II by military and police forces of Nazi Germany.

On June 10, 1942, in reprisal for the assassination two weeks earlier of the ruthless Nazi leader Reinhard Heydrich by the Czech resistance, the Nazis descended on Lidice. Supposedly, they believed the villagers were hiding Czech partisans. In reality, this was just a pretense, for the Nazis had already decided to make an example of Lidice.

In the course of that day, the several hundred villagers were rounded up. Men and boys over the age of 15 were taken out and shot. Most of the women were sent to the Ravensbruck concentration camp in Germany for forced labor. More than 80 of the younger children were dispatched to the Chelmno extermination camp near Lodz in Poland, where they were gassed. The town itself was physically annihilated.

The Nazis used the massacre as an object lesson for anyone who might be considering further acts of resistance. Rather than keeping it secret, they announced it proudly to the world. For them, it was just another exercise in propaganda.

Since the war, the village has been rebuilt and repopulated. Memorials to those murdered have also been established.

What’s in a name? Sometimes, it’s more than meets the eye.

Gene Miller

New Holland