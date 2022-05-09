In this nation, we do not allow our children to drive until they reach a particular age. Is that because a certain amount of maturity is required and there is a better chance of achieving it by the age designated?

We do not allow our children to vote until they reach a particular age. Is that because a certain amount of maturity is required and there is a better chance of achieving it by the age designated?

So why would we think that children, especially in third grade and below, have sufficient maturity to understand the ramifications of changing gender?

F. Kenneth Fagerheim

West Lampeter Township