It’s amazing how one country’s devastating medical crisis can bring the world to its knees. All because of an invisible bullet — a virus.

I want to emphasize the need to look at the lessons to be learned and how to address them now and not later.

Lesson one: Preparedness. Reinstitute the National Security Council directorate at the White House tasked with preparing for pandemics. Dismantled in 2018, its purpose was to evaluate and develop strategies to address global pandemics, epidemics and second-wave infections because viruses mutate. We need a President Franklin Roosevelt-type “brain trust” to formulate strategies to recover from the coming economic crisis that will last for years.

Lesson two: Production. Build the facilities to manufacture the products most needed by our country here in the United States. Employ our people in construction and other jobs. Companies must forgo the huge profit margins they enjoy at the expense of our nation’s security. We must no longer be dependent on one country for our, or the world’s, needs.

Lesson three: Trust and communication. There is a dire need for government leaders who are capable of communicating vital information based solidly on facts and not conjecture, wishful thinking or for political and personal gain. Truth begets trust, and trust strengthens a country — to be able to help each other, to survive together, we need a United States of America. It’s time for the political parties to start being that.

Clair Dale Treese

Elizabethtown