I have always been puzzled by the phrase “you know, like.” These words are often inserted in a description of an event, person or activity. “It was raining so hard, you know, like a torrential downpour.” Why not say it was a torrential downpour?
Oftentimes on television, when asked a question, the respondent answers, “Yeah, I mean.” How are those three words helpful? Perhaps those words are merely a nervous response.
During the celebratory parade for the United States women’s soccer team in New York recently, I heard male and female announcers refer to the members of that team as girls, ladies and women. Of course, the only reference that is correct is women.
How many times at a sporting event have you heard that the team is playing good? “I believe they are playing well” is correct. Or “he would have went to third base on the base hit.” No, he would have gone to third base on the base hit.
What are the four magical words of the local weather people? Answer: “in the way of.” Rather than saying, “I don’t expect showers,” local weather people often say, “I don’t expect anything in the way of showers.” Additionally, the barometric pressure will rise in fair weather and fall in foul weather. It does not have to rise up or fall down.
By the way, an event can be described as unique, but not very unique.
Len Wood
West Lampeter Township