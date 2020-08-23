This is regarding your Aug. 16 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline editorial, which was headlined online, “Losing fall sports would be hard on student-athletes. But COVID-19’s potential lasting effects would be harder.”

This year I started cross country at Manheim Township Middle School. This editorial didn’t specifically mention cross country. Our team of 45 boys might race other teams, but only 12 of us will be allowed to race.

I thought your readers might like to know what other sports are facing this fall. Still, your editorial was interesting for me to read and learn about how other sports plan to compete.

In your next editorial, perhaps, you could include cross country and some of the other sports that are played during the fall season. I really enjoyed your editorial and cannot wait to see another one.

Luke Oles

Manheim Township

Grade 7