After thousands of lies, a lifetime of unethical behavior, what I view as responsibility for the unnecessary deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans to COVID-19 and treasonous efforts to halt the peaceful transfer of power and subvert our democracy, do you still support former President Donald Trump, a wannabe tyrant?

If so, in the name of truth (in case you have forgotten, truth means conforming with actual facts or reality), here are a few modest proposals to help you to be more consistent.

1) Stop waving the American flag. You must be more interested in the worship of the Trump flag. Just wave that.

2) Stop pledging allegiance to the flag. It is doubtful, in my view, that devoted Trump followers really desire “liberty and justice for all” or honestly “pledge allegiance to the republic, for which it stands.” Just stop lying about this, at least.

3) Stop pretending to have reverence for the Constitution and citizen’s rights. Your man holds them in contempt.

4) Modify the Ten Commandments to fit more closely to your seeming new messiah.

Or, why not join the brave patriots of all parties who see this man for who he is? Stop supporting a man who poisons everything and everyone he touches. Stop promoting tyranny. You are better than this. To paraphrase a classic Paul Simon song, “There must be 50 ways to leave Trump. ... You just slip out the back, Jack ... just drop off the key, Lee and get yourself free.”

America will be better for it if you do.

Larry Burkhart

East Lampeter Township