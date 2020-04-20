After President Donald Trump’s bonkers claim that he, as president, has “total authority” over the government (the latest in a long line of obviously unhinged statements), I propose mandatory mental health screening and drug tests for all presidential candidates.

Think about it. You can’t get a job at a gas station without a background check and a drug screening these days, so why should billionaire politicians get a free pass?

While we are at it, let’s require candidates to release their tax returns as a prerequisite. That is a small inconvenience for someone who wants “total authority” with the highest office in the land.

Dennis Reider

Lancaster