I have an opinion regarding buildings that were previously occupied but since have gone up for sale. My first thought is having some buildings as a shelter for animals; we do not have enough to meet the needs in Lancaster. After all, most of us have pets and love them like our kids.
Second, I think we can use more mental health inpatient hospitalization; the needs far outweigh the options we currently have. Third, add more shelters for the homeless.
These are just my opinions but I feel strongly enough to express my thoughts. We have too many eateries and too many shopping centers already. Enough is enough. Let’s get our priorities straight and let the powers that can make a difference make a difference in Lancaster. Thank you for reading.
Regina Fronina
Lancaster