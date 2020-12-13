— Agreement to operate on fundamental values: “Our neighbor as ourselves” is the first among others.

— High-impact training and education that are open and easily attainable to everyone in apprenticeships, the trades, technical schools, college and advanced professional certifications.

— Health care that delivers the highest outcomes for everyone at a reasonable cost to the health care consumer.

— Diplomacy and diplomatic relationships that are more robust than our military.

— Well-paying, sustainable jobs for all workers, especially to rebuild our infrastructure and to build the services and equipment that reduce our impact on the climate.

— Well-balanced, healthy food production that rewards the farmer, saves the soil and distributes food in order to feed everyone adequately so that no child goes to bed hungry.

— Improved discourse and political engagement that is based on honest differences of policy, not on allegiance to a particular group, and not on personal attacks.

— Equilibrium between the very wealthy and the rest of us in order to have a nation with long-lasting financial security.

— Borders that are more open to those who aspire to a better life, especially those who are fleeing from personal danger.

— A deep change in our culture by understanding that the sin of slavery lives on in America, harming Black men and women and other people of color. These show up in the forms of hidden attitudes, negative economies, uneven opportunities and unfair systems in policing and justice.

James Landis

Warwick Township