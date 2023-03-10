I am very happy to see solar power being utilized more and more in Lancaster County, and the formation of a solar co-op in Lancaster County is certainly a positive step. Unfortunately, the attempts of some people to install this environmentally friendly renewable energy source are being thwarted by their homeowner association.

When we built our home in 2021, we attempted to install a geothermal heating and cooling system. Unfortunately, the well drillers couldn’t drill the wells needed for this system.

We did not want to install a heating system that would always be dependent on fossil fuels, so, instead, we installed a high-efficiency heat pump, with hopes of adding solar panels later that would provide the electricity to run the system.

Our builder representative led us to believe that we would not have a problem getting the solar panels approved. Now we are told that our HOA will not approve any request for solar panel installation.

We want to utilize this renewable source of energy to produce our own power and to do our part to reduce pollution and protect the environment.

Sadly, I think the only way to convince some HOAs to stop restricting solar power is for lawmakers to get involved. Please, if you believe that using renewable energy sources is the right thing to do, contact your state lawmakers and ask them to help.

Connie Hershey

Landisville