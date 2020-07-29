To Joe Biden:

I’m glad you visited Lancaster County recently to discuss health care in America. If you haven’t read the tea leaves across the country, you might find out that in multiple polls across both parties, the idea of single-payer health care — or “Medicare for All” — is supported by 70% of Americans.

As it turns out, the Affordable Care Act is not so affordable, and it does not cover millions of people. If you’re looking for a winning issue during this pandemic, you don't have to look very hard to find it.

I look forward to seeing your detailed platform of how you would start to solve the many problems that will face the next president. We don’t need to hash over the problems with this administration. We need to know what you will do, because once you get in, the heavy lifting starts.

Many progressives will get on board if you and the Democratic National Committee start addressing your own party’s needs. You compare yourself to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and that is a great role model to follow. But the expectations in that comparison might leave you vulnerable if you cannot deliver on your promises.

The Democratic Party claims to include everyone in its tent. Don't leave behind the many ideas and ideals of the progressive wing of our party. We all want to end the current presidency, so give us a reason to get out the vote, so we can turn Pennsylvania blue again and move our country forward.

George Sayles

Warwick Township