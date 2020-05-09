Fear of flying is an irrational fear. More people die per passenger mile while driving than while flying. Even though this fear is irrational, it is still a real fear that causes people to avoid flying or to experience fear when they do fly.

In my view, the current state of fear surrounding COVID-19 is another example of an irrational fear. Many COVID-19 infections cause no sickness or, to use a technical term, are asymptomatic. The daily death rate in the United States is up only slightly in 2020, compared to past years. While COVID-19 might be pushing up the short-term death rate for sick, old people, over the longer run it might have little impact on the overall death rate.

People who are dying now cannot die in the future. Every effort should be expended to protect sick, old people from being infected. But people do die, and we all will die.

The spread of COVID-19 cannot be stopped. It can only be slowed. As long as those needing hospitalization can be served, I believe the rational approach would be to accelerate the virus’s spread, so that herd immunity can be more quickly reached and the COVID-19 pandemic, in its current form, might be over. I believe herd immunity should be the end goal. The quicker we get there, the better off we will be.

John Forry

Manor Township