In response to the Oct. 29 letter “We are experiencing God’s justice”: Let us begin with some basic, factual statements. 1) Climate change is occurring. On this point I can say the letter writer and I agree. 2) Climate change poses a serious threat to humanity. I would hope we agree on that, too. Right now, families are fleeing fires and floods on every continent. 3) Trees are generally good. They literally turn carbon emissions into oxygen, and also prevent erosion and flooding, and are vital to all ecosystems. Yet humans continue to clear-cut 18.7 million acres every year and are responsible for the loss of half the Earth’s rain forests. 4) Greenhouse gases contribute to climate change. Since 1950, human activity has increased carbon emissions by 400%. These graphs mimic those of global warming, showing an obvious correlation. 5) Humans contribute to climate change.
I write all of this as a fellow Christian; my mother is a pastor in Lancaster. I firmly believe that, as God’s chosen stewards of creation, we are to take care of this planet and all that lives upon it. As Deuteronomy 11:12 says, “A land that the Lord your God cares for. The eyes of the Lord your God are always upon it, from the beginning of the year to the end of the year.” If we are indeed being punished, it is God refusing to save us from our own destruction.
Ashton Clatterbuck
Holtwood