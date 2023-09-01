We can hardly call ourselves a “Christian” nation when our history — which, by the way, needs to be taught — centers around a group of people who took other people’s land. And when those people who first lived on the land, the Native Americans, tried to defend it, they were called “savages.”

We chained human beings, brought them over from Africa, treated them worse than our animals, and literally bought and sold them.

We incarcerated innocent Japanese Americans and put them in barracks and treated them as if they were prisoners of war.

Now, I believe in Jesus Christ, and I’m a sinner, saved by his grace. However, I also believe that some people who call themselves “Christian” don’t really exemplify the teachings of Jesus. Jesus was always calling out the hypocrisy of the Pharisees, the religious leaders of his day, because he knew they were hypocrites, even though they were telling everybody else how to live.

Of course, Jesus was killed, but the joke was on those who killed him. He ruined their plans because he didn’t stay dead! How about that!

In summation, I believe there are two forces at work here. First, the U.S. population is becoming more diverse. Second, white supremacy is rearing its ugly head once again. That’s because, in my opinion, it’s all about two things, my friends: greed and power.

Sandy Heisey

Mount Joy