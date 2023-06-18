This is in response to the June 11 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Banning books is ridiculous.”

I must ask: What about common sense? Words and images have power. Why else would people spend money on advertising? What we watch and read has an impact on how we think and view the world.

Should we have elementary school students view images of the Holocaust or the killing fields of Cambodia?

Should they read about torture, murder, sexual abuse and other human evil? Why should we burden them with books and ideas that are not age appropriate? There are many more uplifting things with which to fill their minds.

As far as all the evil the letter writer listed from the Bible, it is there to record man’s depravity and to show one how not to live. If the letter writer would read the Bible more closely, he would see a loving, holy God who, from Creation, desired a people who would live in relationship with him. When humanity’s sin separated us from him, he made a way of reconciliation through the death and resurrection of his son Jesus. (Yes, a miracle!) He welcomes and will have a relationship with everyone who is willing to forsake their evil and receive him as their Lord and Savior.

Transformation occurs! I encourage the letter writer to read the Bible with fresh eyes.

Marion Chubb

Lititz