With the eyes of the world focused on the horror being inflicted by Russia on Ukraine, some Republican lawmakers have praised Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers, speaking at the America First Political Action Conference on Feb. 25, called for more of Putin’s tanks to roll into Ukraine.

In the halls of Congress, U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., a Christian nationalist, called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a thug and sees Putin — whose military is slaughtering noncombatants — as someone who stands up against the secular, LGBTQ-friendly, supposedly decadent policies of the West.

Some Christian nationalist organizations such as the Family Research Council and American Family Association seemingly don’t care about the suffering Ukrainian people. Their main goal appears to be using the hideous war for political ends — hoping to hobble President Joe Biden by portraying him as weak over the high gas prices after the invasion.

Fundamentalists are bent on turning back minority protections in the U.S. Some of them see Russia as a model of Christian culture centered around family, “traditional” gender roles and faith — and against LGBTQ communities and abortion rights.

Some Christian fundamentalists in America may claim to stand with Ukraine, but I believe that their past actions align them more closely with Putin’s vision.

When you vote, remember which party is suppressing votes, trying to pass laws based on their religious ideology, removing ballot drop boxes and banning books. Use your upcoming vote wisely.

Stephen J. Shaw

East Lampeter Township