I found the April 30 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline article “Can Mosaic skyscraper be safe for birds?” to be thought-provoking in more ways than one.

I think it’s prudent to think about the hazard to birds before, rather than after, building it.

However, what “wonders me” (a Lancaster County expression) is another topic: residents exiting the building in the event of fire. The 1974 movie “The Towering Inferno” had a profound impression on me. And all of America witnessed two “towering infernos” on 9/11. That’s food for thought.

Emergency egress is an important pre-construction consideration, in my opinion. To my knowledge, the tallest rescue ladder that the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire currently has extends only 107 feet. Any residents living above that had better be able to descend the stairwells!

Personally, when I travel I won’t stay on a floor of a hotel that’s too high for fire ladders to reach.

Why would any builders want to construct a residential building that is taller than fire ladders will reach, especially when one considers that many of the residents will be elderly men and women?

Cindy Larocca

Mount Gretna