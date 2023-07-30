There have been several letters to the editor regarding public schools and “culture” issues, for which I offer two comments.

First, we have been a melting-pot country, and that is due mainly to the public schools and the English language that all immigrants were essentially required to use. So, they all were taught the same American values and standards.

Today, these are under attack, and we are quickly being fragmented into a “salad bowl” country where individual cultures take precedence over commonality.

This is not to say that the past should be forgotten, but that American common goals and aspirations should be primary for all citizens. The public school system must be kept — and vouchers eliminated. If you want to keep your own culture/ideals, then send your children to private school, but at your expense.

Second, there is a move by a minority of Americans to impose their “cultural” ideals — mostly of religious origin — on the majority.

America was founded on the basis of religious freedom and the separation of church and state. Everyone is entitled to their own beliefs, but those beliefs must not be mandated for the majority.

Banning books and dictating curricula for public schools are bad ideas. That said, reasonable age limits for certain books are appropriate, but saying that no one can have access to some book is wrong!

Does this minority remember how, about 100 years ago, a similar and mostly religious minority attempted to force its ideals against the evils of alcohol consumption on the majority? How well did that work out for them, and do you really think this will be any different?

William Weiss

Manheim Township