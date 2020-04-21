I would like to add a little more to state Rep. Bryan Cutler’s April 14 op-ed, “When pandemic ends, will state face another crisis?”

I understand why there was a call by Gov. Tom Wolf for a statewide shutdown. But by doing this there have been a few instances that have either bothered me or caused confusion in my mind. First off, the cabinet supply company that Wolf had been associated with was allowed initially to remain open for production. Why? At that time construction came to a halt, who was it making cabinets for?

Why were the state liquor stores closed, but beer distributors open? My daughter had a follow-up eye doctor appointment for my grandson, who had surgery before all this started. The practice is a part of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. Its policy as of early April was that all personnel were to wear masks. This office screened its patients before entry to the office and handed out masks but, in this instance, not one staff member was wearing one.

I heard that Harrisburg was shutting down some basketball courts but redirecting the players to parks or other facilities that were open. Isn’t this just moving groups of people from one place to another?

I need some fence replaced around our small farm. The gentleman we hired was shut down. He works outside with three or four employees. I believe there should be more accountability when closing down a small business. Maybe a little more common sense, which I believe Rep. Cutler insinuated.

Susan Richards

Holtwood