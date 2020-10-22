Lately I’ve heard many remarks and received an abundance of political flyers referring to “radical” ideas. I suppose the term radical is meant to alarm people and deter voters. Let’s look at some of those scary concepts.

Democrats consider health care to be a right, not a privilege. They want to increase renewable energy while providing jobs and creating a cleaner environment. The “radicals” think anyone who works deserves a living wage. Democrats defend caring for our most vulnerable by funding all safety net programs. They believe our society is more vibrant when immigrants and refugees are allowed into the country. And Democrats support the right to live without fear.

On the other hand, many Republicans disagree that health care is a right and have been attempting to repeal the Affordable Care Act for about a decade. The “status quo” party seemingly prefers to allow fossil fuel companies to contaminate our air and water all for the love of money. The Republicans favor big corporations and the wealthy versus the working class by continually giving tax breaks to the super-rich while refusing to raise the minimum wage or increase funding for the safety nets. And when it comes to safety, some Republicans think it is acceptable to carry long guns into farmers markets, state houses, bars and churches.

Which America do you prefer? Do you favor the “radical” Democrats or the “wonted” Republicans? If you chose the radicals, you are in good company. Jesus Christ was considered a radical in his day, too.

Susan Hewes-Mendez

Lancaster