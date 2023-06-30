After reading the Rev. Tucker York’s column “Gender ideology has no place in our public schools” on the June 24 LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion page, I can understand why Christianity is dying in America.

York’s column, co-signed by other local faith leaders, is lacking in scientific knowledge. It reminded me of Galileo, who, in 1610, was put on trial for teaching that the sun, not the Earth, was the center of the universe. The leaders of the Christian church thought they knew better than science.

Through decades of scientific studies, the conclusions are clear. You cannot “make” someone transgender or “make” a gay person straight. We are what we are and there is no sin in that. It is impossible to convince someone to be transgender or not. So-called conversion therapy has been debunked. Peddling fear and misinformation will only cause more harm.

I can’t imagine a reputable surgeon performing gender-affirming surgery on a minor. Before a person has surgery, they go through years of psychotherapy. And some find that they don’t want to change. Thank God there are drugs that temporarily delay puberty until the individual has more time to decide.

I wish those drugs had been available when I was young. I knew when I was 5 that something wasn’t right. My transition was very difficult and I was one of the lucky ones with a loving family not paralyzed by religious bigotry. I am a trans woman living in Lancaster County. I belong to a Christian church that respects science and shows love for everybody. Let’s stop going back to 1610 and see that God and science are not mutually exclusive.

Christine Macready

West Hempfield Township