The letter “Religious persecution happening in US” in the March 5 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline — decrying persecution of Christians — follows several similar letters by the same writer, who doesn’t seem to understand the points made in letters responding to her previous complaints.

I’m writing in the hope that some people, if not the letter writer, will gain an understanding of what she has so far failed to grasp.

Essentially, actions like those the writer cites haven’t been occurring because some people disagree with certain Christian beliefs.

Instead, they are happening because of actions taken by those with Christian beliefs who aim to force everyone to live by those beliefs. A political arrangement of this sort is called a theocracy, and the U.S. Constitution forbids creating one here. It’s really that simple.

Nancy Kingsley

East Lampeter Township