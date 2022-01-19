Yes, President Joe Biden did run on being able to shut down COVID-19. In the spring of 2021, we had enough vaccines for everyone to be vaccinated. Many refused, some of them just so Biden wouldn’t hit his goal of 70% of American adults vaccinated by July.

People who I thought were educated and caring seemingly thought they knew more than the doctors and scientists, and spurned vaccination — and yet some also continue to smoke, drink, do drugs and put all kinds of unhealthy things in their bodies.

The rules keep changing, but that’s because the virus also keeps changing and challenges the scientists. Many have been double-vaccinated and boosted and still tested positive, yet they are generally not the ones taking up hospital beds. Because of the unvaccinated patients taking up hospital space, some people are dying because there are no beds for them.

For all you parents who refused to vaccinate your children, only to see them contract the virus, I’m wondering if years from now, if they have recurring problems, you’ll be able to say, “Gee, I’m so glad we didn’t care enough to protect them.”

If everyone had done their part, I don’t think we’d be seeing empty grocery shelves, so many help-wanted ads, high gas prices and all the things we are going through now. With the high increase in wages and incentives, there is no reason not to have a job now, even if it’s not the job you want for the rest of your life.

So wake up, do your part and then maybe we can all get back to normal!

Jacqueline Arndt

Rapho Township