I wasn’t really surprised to read letters advising the voting public to support Congressman Lloyd Smucker because he was raised in a strict Amish and Anabaptist background. I couldn’t care less if he was raised in this type of background or by a pack of weasels. Smucker shows daily that he has no allegiance to his constituents nor to the Constitution, but only to his king, President Donald Trump. His fear of crossing Trump seems to far outweigh his self-respect, integrity and love for his country.
When Trump praised Smucker by stating, “Lloyd Smucker is a terrific guy, he is always there,’’ he could have added, “except the public can never find him or contact him.”
Smucker also proves who’s pulling his strings by voting with Trump 94.1% of the time, as well as accepting over $200,000 in his career from the National Rifle Association.
If there was ever a good example for term limits, it would be our congressional district, where we had three of the biggest “do-nothings’’ for over 40 years. Bob Walker, the gofer for Newt Gingrich (1978-98), Joe Pitts (1998-2016) and now Smucker.
The best advice I can give Smucker, if he wants to represent his constituents instead of fearing Trump, is to take a trip to the Land of Oz and ask the wizard for a backbone and some courage. This comes from someone who has been a Republican longer than Smucker has been alive.
Richard L. Hibshman
East Hempfield Township