Greta Thunberg is all too typical of the liberal left, showing hatred and ignorance concerning our climate, environment and humanity. Greta’s parents should be ashamed of themselves for raising a child who seemingly hates anyone who disagrees with her on global warming, as she stated during her ill-advised speech at the United Nations climate summit in September.
Instead of Thunberg circling the globe, causing further carbon dioxide emissions and pollution, she should have stopped right here in the heart of Amish country and lived with the Amish if she were actually serious about climate change.
Also, she might have learned forgiveness from the Amish, as well toward those of us who disagree with her point of view concerning global warming.
I love Greta Thunberg as a person and hope that she heeds the sage, fatherly advice given from President Donald J. Trump when he advised that she go out and enjoy learning about life and enjoying friends — as opposed to jumping on the world stage as a global warming expert.
Some further sage advice to you, Greta, and your ilk, would be to read the Bible and understand that God controls Earth, not you! Earth will continue to warm and cool, as it has for billions of years, until God says it is finished. The thing that you can control is yourself, and hopefully you will not let the liberal left control you anymore.
Rick Richards
Ephrata