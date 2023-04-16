I decided to write this because I now firmly believe that one is never too old to learn valuable lessons. I’m almost 86 years old and recuperating from hip surgery.

On a recent day, after my friend (who is my driver) and I were done filing our taxes, we stopped for a quick lunch before keeping our next appointment. Since the place was open only for breakfast and lunch, it was crowded and the woman at the cash register seemed hassled.

There was a long line behind me. So, not wanting to add to the cashier’s discomfort and to be courteous to the people behind me, I paid my $5.44 bill with the only bill I had in my wallet — $20.

I grabbed the change she gave me but never counted it. When we arrived at our next appointment, where $10 was required, I realized that I had been short-changed. The cashier had only given me $4.56 change, instead of $14.56.

Had I had been able to drive, I would have gone right back. But since I couldn’t do so, I tried calling, only to be told multiple times that I need to have a “remote access code.” No one I’ve asked seems to know what that is, so I was unable to talk to anyone at the restaurant.

I decided to wait until the next day, when I knew my son would be kind enough to take me to retrieve my $10.

The cashier turned out to be the manager. She was very insulted and, in no uncertain terms, told me that all her monies were accounted for, that she didn’t have an extra $10 and that she couldn’t go around giving out money just because people asked for it. Her reaction was a bit over the top.

My advice, especially to elderly adults whose income is not what it used to be: Count your change, no matter how long the line behind you is. Or, better yet, use a credit card, no matter how long it takes.

I could have bought a dozen eggs with $10.

Ruth B. Hernández-Siegel

Manheim Township