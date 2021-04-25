In 2020, almost 20,000 Americans died on the wrong end of a gun. Another 24,000 committed suicide using a gun. The number who “only” suffered gunshot wounds rose to nearly 40,000 people of many ages. The total gunshot deaths equaled over 120 per day.

Nearly 300 children were shot and killed in 2020. Moreover, 370 children found and fired a gun, causing 143 deaths and 243 injuries.

Americans now own more than 400 million guns of a variety of types. In 2020, nearly 23 million firearms were bought, representing a 64% jump year over year.

That means that, on average, there is more than one gun for every man, woman and child in this country.

There are countries that have higher gun death rates than the United States. These countries tend to be in Central and South America and in Africa, in areas where economic and/or political turmoil is raging.

Most stable, high-income countries of the world have just a tiny fraction of our gun deaths.

The debate continues regarding how many and what types of guns should be available to U.S. owners and what the owners should be required to demonstrate to be able to make a purchase.

That debate features language such as gun control, gun reform and gun safety. Regardless of the terminology, the discussion must be pursued in an open, thoughtful and conclusive manner. We cannot accept that the Second Amendment ever was intended to allow 120-plus gun deaths per day. We must do better.

Terry W. Blue

Manor Township

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

— National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org,

800-273-8255.

— Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

— Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.