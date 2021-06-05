It was 40 years ago today — June 5, 1981 — that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report what would become the first five cases of AIDS in the United States.

It was Dr. Anthony Fauci — now well-known because of the COVID-19 pandemic — who eventually led the way at the National Institutes of Health to advance HIV research and the development of effective therapies against the virus.

Since these first cases were reported in 1981, about 700,000 people in the U.S. have died of AIDS or AIDS-related illnesses. As of 2018, about 1.2 million people in the United States were living with HIV.

For the first 15 years of this epidemic — a pandemic somewhat similar to COVID-19 — being infected with HIV was considered a terminal illness. With the development of effective combination therapies by 1996, we were able to successfully treat, but not cure, people infected with HIV.

Now, there are many effective therapies but, unlike COVID-19, the scientific community has not yet developed an effective vaccine against HIV.

As a physician who began treating patients with HIV/AIDS in 1989, I have found the rapid development, administration and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines to be extraordinary. I am also proud of the efforts of many of my physician colleagues who deal with patients who have HIV. They have used their experience and wisdom to help get us through the COVID-19 pandemic. I am hoping that these efforts will stimulate new attempts in developing a vaccine for HIV.

In the interim, we must not lose sight of the fact that more than 36,700 new HIV infections occurred in the U.S. in 2019, and this condition continues to be a significant and costly public health problem.

In my view, there remains a significant risk of HIV resurgence due to trends in drug use, homophobia, transphobia, HIV-related stigma, lack of access to HIV prevention materials and a general lack of HIV awareness.

We must continue to support prevention and treatment efforts for everyone living with or at risk for HIV. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services launched the “Ending the HIV Epidemic” initiative in 2019. It aims to reduce new HIV infections in the U.S. by 75% by 2025 and 90% by 2030. Even without an effective vaccine, I believe we have the capability to reach these goals.

Dr. Jeffrey T. Kirchner

Lancaster