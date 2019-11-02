The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education board of governors is requesting $100 million from us taxpayers over the next five years for help discovering how to save money and generate revenue (“State schools ask Pa. to fund redesign,” Oct. 21).
Who makes up this esteemed 20-person board? Men and women with business, government and legal experience. If that is not enough brains and practical expertise to figure it out a solution, then turn to the actual establishment — the professors who educate, graduate and certify our future businesspeople, government employees and legal personnel in Pennsylvania. Perhaps there is one Master of Business Administration who can figure this out or let a Ph.D. study this for his or her doctoral thesis.
The feeling that we need to hire outside consultants — for an exorbitant sum — whose recommendations may or may not work and get taxpayers to pay is certainly unique in the governmental world. In the business world, if you want to save your job, you must find a solution yourself.
My suggestion, provided that all the king’s men and all the king’s horses cannot put Humpty Dumpty together again, is give me a crack at it. I would give at least as much guarantee as a weatherman gives, and I won’t even charge what the next 2000 students will get charged for tuition.
Bob Reynolds
Leola