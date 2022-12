My solutions to school controversies:

— Provide a “third team” opportunity in each sport for transgender student-athletes.

— Place books that are “banned” or considered to be dangerous in a secured repository, to be loaned out to students with permission slips signed by a responsible party.

— Let’s help all students by focusing on and getting back to teaching basic subjects — inculcating, emphasizing and utilizing critical-thinking skills.

Tom Hoober

Lancaster