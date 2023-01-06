“In its majestic equality, the law forbids rich and poor alike to sleep under bridges, beg in the streets and steal loaves of bread,” wrote Anatole France, who won the 1921 Nobel Prize in Literature.

On New Year’s Day, I walked down Chestnut Street to my church. As I passed the Lancaster County Government Center that morning, I saw 10 sleeping bags, some of them still occupied.

I recently learned that such activity is against the law and that these people are subject to fines.

Being poor in this country should not be against the law! No one sleeps in our streets if they have a choice. We should all be working on meaningful solutions to this problem. Fining these people is as un-Christian and pointless of an activity that I can think of.

We have a homelessness and ill-housed problem throughout Lancaster County. This month, there will be an actual search to reveal how many homeless people there are here.

Some people claim that we are a Christian nation. If that is true, we must be concerned with feeding the hungry, housing the homeless and healing the sick. If we are not, then we are not living up to the values of our faith.

John Gouveia

Lancaster