So, everyone is always talking about “affordable housing.” What do you consider to be affordable? For some people, paying anywhere from $1,000 per month to $1,500 per month, or more, is affordable. Then, there are some people who can only afford to pay $500 or $600 a month.

Why is it said that all of the apartments being built are “affordable” and “market price”? For some people, yes, but not for everyone. Don’t you think some people also need to downsize their living conditions and can’t afford those apartments? There has to be a solution to this.

I contacted the president of Lancaster City Council, Ismail Smith-Wade-El, twice about this, and he never bothered to respond. It seems like he is more interested in his state House campaign than helping to create a solution for the housing situation in Lancaster city.

Fran Spangler

Lancaster