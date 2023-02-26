First, let me congratulate LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jade Campos for the Jan. 25 Lancaster Watchdog column headlined “A housing crisis up close.”

To my understanding, the real problem is that the powers that be are ignoring this issue at the county, state and federal levels. Patches will not work if the support system is not streamlined for efficiency — paying attention to the human beings and addressing the greediness of a market economy.

These are the steps that I believe must be taken:

— Use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act or elsewhere to satisfy human needs such as socially supported housing and a real public health department for Lancaster County.

— Cap the cost of rent and establish law to impede speculation within the housing market.

— Make the approval of new housing developments conditional on developers guaranteeing that a significant percentage of the units are socially supported and affordable housing.

— Increase the state’s corporate net income tax rate. We know that everybody likes free cake, especially corporations. I believe that it was a mistake by both parties and former Gov. Tom Wolf to support the 2022 legislation reducing this tax.

— Revoke the laws that provide ridiculous tax breaks on income over $500,000 and eliminate capital gains exemptions and loopholes that allow wealthy individuals to pay less taxes.

— Oppose any attempts to weaken Social Security and Medicare involving what is essentially extortion by the Republican Party and complicity by so-called Democrats during negotiations to increase the debt ceiling.

We must evaluate how we give our power away in America.

Jose E. Diaz

Manheim Township