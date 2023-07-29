Forest fire smoke from Canada has affected Lancaster County multiple times this summer. This is being caused by drought, which is caused by the climate change from our continued use of fossil fuels.

We in Pennsylvania could make major improvements in reducing air pollution by installing more solar panel systems, which have an excellent return on investment and a quick payback time. This is your most effective way to get a large improvement in air quality.

Future droughts here and around the world will make food shortages a serious problem. We cannot continue on this path of destruction.

Republicans prefer self-initiative, and we must make the financially sound choice to have solar installed on our homes and businesses, so that we can feel good about protecting the lives of the young children that we so cherish.

This world is for all of us, and while politicians may differ on how best to create incentives, it is up to each of us individually to make wise choices with our money.

There are other minor changes you can make, such as using electric vehicles or electric lawn mowers and powering them with the solar from your roofs. But little things like changing light bulbs will not fix the problem. We must be bold in our current actions.

Recent floods and news reports of much warmer water around Florida’s coast add to the enormous problem. Please do your part.

Gil Linde

East Earl Township