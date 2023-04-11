The April 3 LNP | LancasterOnline letter to the editor, “Writers are wrong in defining ‘woke,’ ” is an interpretation of how “woke” ideology has manifested itself in his world. The letter writer’s list boils down to this: Humans deserve rights and empathy, but only some should have it.

If we pay attention to scholars, historians and scientists and take a calm, truthful look at reality, however inconvenient, we could come together and make progress on important social and climate problems. Instead, a few are using semantics to argue about the meaning of equality to fit their story, or discrediting The 1619 Project because of one erroneous sentence. (That sentence has been amended, by the way.) I could go on.

The solution is simple: If something is hurting people, it needs to change. “Woke” is recognizing what is hurting people.

Carol S. Rettew

Warwick Township