Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine involves bullying the world; murdering babies, children and innocent people; and other atrocities, including destroying infrastructure.

For what? Power and greed, that’s what.

If “we the people” here and around the world stand together — all free countries, all religions, all races and nationalities — I believe that Putin will have no choice but to back down.

The Russian people do not want their children to be cannon fodder for no rational reason! I continue to pray for the people of Ukraine, for solidarity among the peoples of the world, for justice for Putin’s atrocities and, most of all, for peace.

While writing this letter, another sad, sad thing came to light. Ukraine’s agriculture is a breadbasket for both Europe and Africa. Due to the destruction of farmland and machinery and the mining of fields, the farmers of Ukraine cannot plant the grains and other produce that is relied upon by Africa and Europe. Who will be able to step in and pick up the farming for grain to feed those in need? Surely not Putin the destroyer!

Ruthie Bailey

East Lampeter Township