It is exhilarating to watch the free world respond to President Joe Biden’s call to resist the unwarranted imposition of Russian “Putinism” on the free country of Ukraine.

No international banking, airlines constricted, oligarchs at risk, sports teams shunned, arms for Ukraine renewed by friendly neighbors.

Who thought we’d see this response from Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Japan, the International Olympic Committee and even the World Curling Federation?

What will happen next? An unknown, for now. But it will happen jointly.

This is a response that I do not believe would have occurred under the previous administration, as then-President Donald Trump would have called Vladimir Putin a “genius” (as Trump did recently). I believe that the rest of the free world, without trusted leadership from the U.S., would have foundered.

May we continue to lead the free world, not demean it.

Ed Burnap

West Lampeter Township