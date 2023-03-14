According to the article “Board delays art bid vote” in the Feb. 24 LNP | LancasterOnline, former Lancaster city Mayor Arthur Morris asked at the Lancaster Parking Authority board meeting what specifically Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace was relying on when she said the authority must carry out the art component.

“Art, I’ll be blunt. I’m not going to ask them that question,” Matthew Creme, the board’s solicitor, replied. “Because I know the answer to it. I agree with them. I agree with them that this is a condition of the approval. You may disagree with them, but I do (agree). ... I am advising my client.”

So, here is a project that was initially promised to cost $600,000 but is now projected to cost $1.5 million and the solicitor is refusing to find the answer or offer the answer to this question: What are the specific conditions in the approval process that require the Lancaster Parking Authority to spend more than $900,000 over the budgeted amount to install this artwork?

Answering this basic question seems like the very least the city and the authority should do before they spend this outrageous amount for this artwork. I believe that Creme’s public refusal to answer the question transparently is arrogant and disrespectful. It is unacceptable and should not be tolerated.

Connie O’Malley

Lancaster