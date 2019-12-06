It was very emotional slowly sailing into the entrance to Pearl Harbor onboard the USS Corson (AVP-37) in 1953.
The first sign that you saw on land was one telling you that your ship was being demagnetized. That was so our ship didn’t drag any magnetic mine that might be clinging to the ship’s hull into the harbor.
As we stood at parade rest at the railing, we sailed past all of these rusted-out hulls of small boats that were just sitting there resting on the bottom of the harbor, out of the way of the shipping channel. Our main deck was about 20 feet from the water, so we felt very close as we passed by.
Going farther into the harbor, we passed still more ships that were lying along the side of the channel sunken but still very visible. Then the larger sunken ships, including the USS Arizona, with its smokestack barely underwater and with globs of oil still coming to the surface every once in awhile after all those years. I thought of all the sailors who remain on board these ships forever at the bottom of the harbor.
Our ship’s crew remained very quiet for the longest time as we continued in and tied up at the dock.
I experienced this three times in my Navy travels.
Don Bragg
Manheim Township