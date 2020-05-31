We were playing the game KanJam in the backyard when I first heard the music. Haunting, solemn bagpipes. It intrigued me, so I took our husky and followed it to the Veterans Honor Park by the Lititz Public Library.

A respectfully dressed man, who I later found out is Al Reist, was playing in the middle of the memorial. I sat down and listened and thanked God for all of the men and women who died for my freedom. Others gathered spontaneously as he played on. I noticed veterans, as well as families with small children.

Thanks to you, Mr. Reist, for bringing me and the others into that place of thankfulness on Memorial Day. May you continue to teach the next generation to go beyond typical Memorial Day cookouts and yard games and spend some time remembering the fallen.

Thanks also to God for Lititz and our beautiful Veterans Honor Park to celebrate these extraordinary men and women.

Leslie Morrissey

Lititz