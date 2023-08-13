My mom taught me, by word and deed, that a person’s word is their bond. You don’t give your word lightly because you must keep it. I’ve stood probably a thousand times with my hand on my heart, reciting the words:

“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

The first time was in first grade, on the first day. Even then I felt the weight of that promise. From then on, whenever I saw an American flag I felt a warmth in my chest that I still feel today at age 67.

I’ve never sworn loyalty to anyone or anything else. Neither “Democrats,” nor “Republicans,” nor “conservatives,” nor “liberals.”

Not to Joe Biden or Donald Trump.

I owe my sole allegiance to “the Republic.”

“United we stand, divided we fall” is more than a tired platitude. It is unequivocal truth, as our enemies well know. How can a person who tells us to hate our neighbor or speaks of “suspending the Constitution” or takes money from our foreign adversaries or wants to deny the right of citizenship as described in the Constitution be a patriot?

If unity is our strength, anyone who seeks to divide us is our enemy.

I’ve also sworn the federal oath of office, “to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

See above.

David Sanderfer

Dover, York County